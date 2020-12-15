Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Pride in Place CALL FOR ARTISTS! Application Deadline December 18

Calling All Community Artists !

LISC WNY & The Buffalo Center for Health Equity are looking for artists to participate in the painting of “IDEA BOXES” for the Pride in Place Buffalo Initiative – part of the AARP Community Challenge grant. The grant is being used to celebrate and reinvigorate Black and Brown culture, community, and pride throughout many of Buffalo’s near East Side neighborhoods: Broadway-Fillmore, MLK Park, Grider, Fruit Belt, Kingsley, Cold Spring, Hamlin Park, Willert Park and Masten Park.

By providing these areas with this unique ” Idea-box” (also called a suggestion box, feedback box) this effort aims to gather community input while lifting up important landmarks, parks, art and music happenings, and  cultural  events  occurring  in  these  neighborhoods. The effort  will highlight  and  promote  health, hope, and  exploration  during COVID-19  recovery, while planting seeds for neighborhood-owned community development visions as we work together to rebuild.

Each artist will receive a stipend of $400 to put toward their time and supplies for one box to create  an  original  piece  of  art for the mailbox they will be provide with. Once completed, the idea boxes will belong to the Buffalo Center for Health Equity to be used in this and other future community input efforts. A total of 20 mailboxes will be painted. ( see pride in place website for all artist details )

Application deadline is December 18 and artist will be notified by January 1  if selected 

Box pick up is between January 1 -7 and the completed painted Idea Box is due no later than Feburary 7.  For application link and full artist responsibilities  and project details go to prideinplacebuffalo.com or Contact Alexa Wajed eatoffart@gmail.com  or Saira Siddiqui at SSiddiqui@lisc.org  before deadline.

LISC i n Western New York has been named a recipient of a 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant in partnership with the Buffalo Center for Health Equity, one of six grantees selected in the state of New York.

 

