Lightfoot Submits Over 1000 Signatures to Reopen Barber Rochester Shops

Council Vice President Willie J. Lightfoot, who also serves as the President of the United Professional Barbers and Cosmetologists Association (UPBCA), submitted 1,022 signatures to Governor Cuomo asking that barber shops and other businesses in the appearance enhancement industry be reopened.

This list of signatories is comprised of industry workers, their clients, and other business owners impacted by the shut-down.

“We wish to ensure that all New Yorkers are safe, but we must recognize that viral spread has not been linked to appearance enhancement industry establishments. Many businesses are following guidance issued by the State and exercising extreme caution when working with customers, “ said Lightfoot.

“We also must recognize that a disproportionate number of businesses that have been shut down are minority owned and located in the City. We must do everything we can to help them and ensure that workers and customers remain safe.”

The petition, signed by over 1,000, included 288 Appearance Enhancement Business Owners and those who rent booths in businesses