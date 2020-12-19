Have a Ho Ho Hotep Christmas with Kente Claus and Funso The Clown Dec. 19!

The Ho Ho Hotep Christmas featuring Kente Claus and Funso The Clown will take place Saturday, Dec.19 from 3-5 p.m. at the African American Cultural Center, 350 Masten Avenue.

Free stockings and candy for the children will be available plus stories with Kente Claus and games with Funso The Clown, drumming and dancing from the African American Cultural Center and so much more!

Come experience the first annual African American Cultural Center magic tree lighting!