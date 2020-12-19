City Learning Labs to Stay Open per New State Guidance

Mayor Lovely A. Warren announced today that the R-Center Learning Labs will remain open as a result of receiving more specific State guidance under Rochester’s status as a partial Orange Zone in the NY Forward Micro Cluster Action Initiative. The Labs had been scheduled to suspend operations starting Monday upon the initial announcement of Rochester’s status.

“In the fast moving environment of this pandemic we have to be nimble and take the most appropriate action as the information unfolds,” said Mayor Warren. “Our goal is to keep our residents safe and while providing the essential services needed to get through this pandemic. I am grateful to our citizens, our employees and the Rochester City School District for the commitment to our children that these Learning Labs represent.”

Nine City R-Centers have been converted to Learning Labs to help students adjust to a remote learning environment and ensure they have access to nutritious meals when school facilities are closed.

Under the direction of the Department of Recreation and Human Services, the R-Center Learning Labs are open from 8 a.m. to noon. Monday through Friday, when RCSD staff are on site to help children with homework and other learning needs.

The R-Centers will also serve as Grab-and-Go meal distribution sites — providing breakfast, lunch and dinner — for all children and their families from 8:30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Open recreation will remain unavailable due to the NYS Orange Zone regulations.

The following R-Centers will have Learning Labs and meal distribution sites:

• Adams Street, 85 Adams St.

• Avenue D, 200 Ave. D

• Carter Street, 500 Carter St

• Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.

• David Gantt, 700 North St.

• Tyshaun Cauldwell, 524 Campbell St

• Edgerton, 41 Backus St.

• Trenton & Pamela Jackson, 485 N. Clinton Ave.

• Thomas Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.

A full list of Grab-and-Go meal distribution sites, including those operated by the RCSD, is available at cityofrochester.gov/coronavirus