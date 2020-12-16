Applications Being Accepted for East Side Avenues’ 2021 Community-Based Real Estate Development Training Program

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Community-Based Real Estate Development Training program which teaches East Side building owners and community members how to plan for and implement a commercial real estate development project. The program is designed to build a community of citizen developers on the East Side of Buffalo by empowering community members with the skills and knowledge to successfully complete a project. It is part of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s $65 million East Side Corridor Economic Development Fund and funded in collaboration with private and philanthropic organizations who created a pooled, $8 million East Side Collaborative Fund to support capacity building and to develop and implement programs like this.

Applications for the Community-Based Real Estate Development Training Program are due January 6, 2021 by 5 p.m. and are available on the East Side Avenues website at www.eastsideavenues.org/CBREDT. There is no cost to apply or participate in the program. Students will be selected from the pool of applicants. Upon acceptance, there is a one-time non- refundable $100 registration fee.

The 23-week program provides an overview of the commercial real estate development process, including pre-development, construction management, property management, and financing the project from private and public sources. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classes will begin as virtual sessions. The program adheres to State and County Departments of Health guidelines and, upon their recommendations, will return to in-person sessions when appropriate. Location is TBD.

Classes are held on Wednesday evenings from 6:00 – 8:00 PM from March 3, 2021 – August 4, 2021.