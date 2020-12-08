Additional Support Available for Small Businesses 

Mayor Brown is reminding residents that the Downtown Dollars Giveaway initiative is currently underway. Resources are available to assist small businesses in the City of Buffalo during the COVID-19 emergency. Businesses interested in expanding outdoor services can do so through the Small Business Social Distancing Initiative (SBSDI). Program participants must adhere to specific guidelines and must obtain a permit to use heaters by contacting the Office of Fire Prevention at 716-851-5333 ext.750. The City also offers additional resources through www.buffalony.gov/ReopenBuffalo