Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Latest:
Buffalo Business 

Additional Support Available for Small Businesses 

TheChallengerNews ,

 Mayor Brown is reminding residents that the Downtown Dollars Giveaway initiative is currently underway.  Resources are available to assist small businesses in the City of Buffalo during the COVID-19 emergency. Businesses interested in expanding outdoor services can do so through the Small Business Social Distancing  Initiative (SBSDI). Program participants must adhere to specific guidelines and must obtain a permit to use heaters by contacting the Office of Fire Prevention at 716-851-5333 ext.750.  The City also offers additional resources through www.buffalony.gov/ReopenBuffalo 

