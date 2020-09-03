Zawadi Books Suggested Readings

We know that “Black Lives Matter” and we also believe that “What You Read Matters” as well. With all the list of books to read on racism and anti-racism, let us not forget to keep grounded with African and African American authors who have kept their finger on the pulse of this country. Use this time to learn more and support the struggle.

•Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own by Eddie S. Glaude, Jr.

•Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson

•Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

•How To Grow As A Musician: What All Musicians Must Know To Succeed by Sheila E. Anderson

•Our Time Is Now by Stacey Abrams

•Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America by Candacy Taylor

•This Book is Antiracist by Tiffany Jewell

Books For the children:

•African by Peter Tosh

•Antiracist Baby by Ibram X, Kendi

•Baby Jo’s Adventure bySherita Crawford

•Bayside Bunch: Go See The Principal by Dr. Unseld Robinson and Jason Smith

•Bayside Bunch: Quarantined Queens by Dr. Unseld Robinson