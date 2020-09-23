G-Health Enterprises Expands into Medical Campus

G-Health Enterprises held a ribbon cutting for their new location at 1195 Main Street Wednesday, September 9.

This new location will house the new addition to the G-Health Family, Greater Buffalo United Community Based Organization (GBUCBO), as well as existing departments, care coordination, outreach, and training.

“We are so excited to be expanding into the ever growing medical campus,” said Dr. Raul Vazquez, President and CEO of G-Health Enterprises. “This will allow us to impact an even larger community.”

With the launch of a brand new website and opening of a new building, GBUCBO will act as a hub to connect healthcare professionals with nonprofits and community organizations to create a more inclusive medical neighborhood in Western New York.

G-Health Enterprises is a health care organization which encompasses several affiliates: The Greater Buffalo United Accountable Healthcare Network (GBUAHN), The Great Buffalo United Accountable Care Organization (GBUACO) Urban Family Practice (UFP) and The Greater Buffalo United Independent Physician’s Association (GBUIPA) facilitated by CEO and President Raul Vazquez, MD. G-Health Enterprise’s mission is to cultivate hope and quality healthcare in children, families, and communities.