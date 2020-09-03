“Full Corn Moon” September 2

When the Moon is full its energy is strongest.

The Full Moon symbolizes imagination intuition, dreaming and represents transition and renewal. Often linked with insight as it pulls on ocean tides it pulls on our emotions.

This full Moon name is attributed to Native Americans because it marked when corn was supposed to be harvested. Most often, the September full Moon is actually the Harvest Moon, which is the full Moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox making it the third and final full moon of our Northern Hemisphere summer (or Southern Hemisphere winter) that occurs in between the June 20 solstice and the September 22 equinox.

During a Full Moon it’s time to review your intentions and release any subconscious blocks. If you’ve been keeping a meditation journal, this is a great time to reflect on your thoughts and clear out any narrowing beliefs or behaviors that block your ability to manifest.