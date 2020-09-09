Election Day is Tuesday November 3rd YOU MUST BE REGISTERED TO VOTE BY FRIDAY OCTOBER 9

•The deadline to register online to vote is Friday, October 9, 2020.

•The deadline for registering by mail to vote is (postmarked by) Friday, October 9, 2020.

•The deadline to register in person to vote is Friday, October 9, 2020.

•The deadline to request a ballot by mail is (received by) Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

•The early voting period runs from Saturday, October 24, 2020 to Sunday, November 1, 2020, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

In New York, the general rule is that you can vote after incarceration for a felony conviction, or while you are on probation. The bottom line: as long as you’re outside of prison walls you can vote. In these cases, your voting rights are automatically restored, but you have to re-register in order to vote.-Jesse Doyle