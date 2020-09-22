Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Buffalo Public Schools Cancel All Sports

School Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash has announced that the Buffalo Public School District has made the decision to cancel all Fall sports including practices and workouts.                                                                     The decision was made “after a thorough analysis of the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and major associated health data in our community that emerge daily, along with significant operational challenges,” stated Dr. Cash.”At a time when all BPS students are learning remotely, the safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority.”   (image by Bertram Smith 2018 Bennett vs Lancaster)

