Who is Your Licensed “Professional”  Real Estate Salesperson?  

Greetings to everyone! The real estate market is still in an active upward momentum. Here is some essential information for a “Homeowner and Potential Buyer” to navigate with selecting a Realtor.

Let’s get started:

Generally most selections are through a “referral.” A family member, close friend and coworker may suggest someone. This may be by word of mouth, email, text and other means of communication. Other times it may be by your choice or someone reaching out to you.

What is best:

~Schedule an appointment with the suggested referral. If you should have more than one, feel free to interview them all. Doing this will allow all parties to share valuable information, allowing a future business connection to develop.

Here are some suggested inquiries:

~ Office where they are Licensed

~ How long have they been in the real estate industry

~ Previous employment history ~ may be helpful information

~ Familiarity with the locations you will choose

~ Community awareness

As you may decide on someone ask yourself……Who can be trusted with my personal information? Is my best interest being taken care of? Would you refer them and will you use them in the future?

Just as a reminder, when an agent meets with someone, they are energetically prepared to acknowledge that your goal will be their focus! Sometimes the process can be overwhelming. Housing information will be presented, open concerns discussed/resolved, the mortgage loan approval process reviewed and marketing details to sell a home. Your trusted Realtor will take care of the process from start to finish. “Peace and Be Safe! “

