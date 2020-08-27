A Teacher’s Lesson Plan for Re-opening Schools

By Jennifer Earle Strickland

Part I or a 2-Part Series

For the last five months, I’ve listened, observed, and engaged in both generic and high-spirited conversations on everything Covid-19. It seems that everybody from politicians, to parents, to preachers; dieticians, day-care providers, and teachers, and everybody in-between, has something to say about this issue.

As one of many teachers who’ve taught, virtually, during the ‘Covid edition’ of the 2019-2020 school year, and who now provides educational enrichment through the Extended School Year program, I deem myself a primary resource and witness to many of the factors, bullet points, and considerations of the massive project of re-opening schools, in the midst of this international crisis.

Teachers, most often, are deductive reasoners. We begin with logical thinking, a general idea, and seek to find a specific conclusion. We develop a hypothesis, or statement that we hope or believe will be proven true, then develop a process through which we also hope to reach a logical conclusion that supports, or rejects, the hypothesis. Teachers map out ideas, processes, materials, and assessments, through the creation of lesson plans. These plans include the consideration of all learners, at all levels, and must have one particular goal; that each child meets the standard set forth in the objective.

Here is my Lesson Plan for Re-opening Buffalo’s Schools:

Mission: All stakeholders will, collaboratively, comprise a comprehensive, decipherable plan to reopen schools in Buffalo, New York, after carefully focused consideration is applied to each of the aspects of the process.

Objective: To re-open schools, both public and private, in Buffalo, NY, after being closed for an extended period of time, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its affects on the Western New York Community.

Audience: The community of “Stakeholders” (see “Materials”, below)

Standard: Consideration of NYS Dept. of Education’s Social Studies Framework –

1) Gathering, Interpreting and Using Evidence

2) Chronological Reasoning and Causation

(3 is not applicable)

4) Geographic Reasoning

5) Economics and Economic Systems

6) Civic Participation

Materials (Human Resources/”Stakeholders”, in alphabetical order): Administrators, Board of Education members, Bus Drivers, Cafeteria Staff. Engineering and Custodial Staff, Medical Professionals, Parents, Student Support Teams (Guidance Counselors, Psychologists, Social Workers, etc.), Students, Teachers (and Aides and Assistants), Technology Teams; Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); Physical/Social Distancing

The Process: We operate within a 24-hr. schedule, or, one day at a time. Within these hours, we eat, sleep, work, enjoy recreational activities, and rest. We will consider this factor when discussing the re-opening needs of each focus group

Focus 1 – Children/Students – general daily pattern: Rise; hygiene; might eat @ home; walk to school, or bus stop

•Who/what conditions are children leaving at home, or taking to school?

•Is someone monitoring the walk to school, or bus stop locations to assure students maintain at least 6’ between them, and are wearing required masks?

•Upon boarding the bus, who will properly distance students, in seats? Will there be a bus aide assigned to every bus to assure compliance of seating and the continued wearing of PPE? For obvious reasons, this responsibility must not be left to the bus driver.

•Will daily precautions be taken (temperature checks, distribution of masks, etc.), as students enter the building, even at multiple entrances (if used)?

•How will students receive breakfast/lunch? Will children eat breakfast/lunch in school? Where? If in classrooms, will safety be assured as students remove masks to eat?

•What is the amount of time that students are expected to be in their classrooms, wearing masks? If so, when will masks be allowed to be removed?

Classroom separation and use of PPE – How will these be addressed, per grade levels?

Grades Pre-K – 4 (Primary) – a very active group of students; classes don’t, generally, exceed 20-25 students, and may be the most likely to abide by the rules, especially if teachers create a game or entertaining learning activity that support the use of PPE and recommended practices

Grades 5 – 6 (Middle School) – students who are ‘coming of age’ and establishing who they are; they begin to flock with students of similar character and commonalities; extended period of separation, within the classroom, may be difficult as, since Pre K, they’ve been encouraged, and assigned, to work in small groups

Grades 7 – 8 (Junior High School) – the ‘upper class’ of elementary school; opinionated; all of the characteristics of the middle school students x 2; often defiant, yet sensitively emotional; inquisitive about their environment (never afraid to ask “Why?”); enforcing of distancing and use of PPE for prolonged periods will likely be very challenging

Grades 9 – 12 (High School) – the ‘Jr. adults-who-know-just-as-much-if-not-more-than-adults’; all of the middle schools students’ traits x 10; personal destiny controllers; independent thinkers and operators, yet will follow and support others of the same mindset; if a few responsible leaders can be determined in these groups, there might be a much greater chance of PPE and distancing compliance