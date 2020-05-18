Wondering Where You Can Get Tested for Coronavirus Here’s a List of Sites & Sources Available in the Community

•Leroy Coles Branch Library – Call Kaleida to schedule a testing appointment at (716) 859-3222 or by way of their website at www.kaleidahealth.org. Testing Monday, Wednesday & Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., 1187 E. Delavan Ave. near Bailey.

•Community Health Center of Buffalo – (716) 986-9199. Testing every Tuesday and Wednesday Mobile Unit, 34 Benwood Avenue Parking Lot.

•G-Health – Call the Nurse Triage Line at (716) 604-0504 or download the GBUAHN, GBUACO OR UFO apps to complete a COVID-19 survey.

•Kaleida Health – (716) 859-3222

Wednesday May 20: COVID-19 Walk-Up Testing: Parking lot of Eight Days of Hope at Clarence and Kensington 9a.m.-5p.m.

•Rite Aid 2474 Bailey Avenue Buffalo and 1030 Pine Avenue Niagara Falls

-Testing available for all adults at select locations

-Self-swab nasal tests

-Appointments available now online

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center 621 Tenth Street Niagara Falls

•\Drive-thru testing

•Available mornings at NFMMC, afternoons at satellite sites in Lockport or Wheatfield, depending on week

•Pre-registration and prescription required

•Call 716-278-4496 to schedule an appointment