The Wakanda Alliance to Hold Virtual Family Event Keeping Afrofuturism and Wakanda Forever in Action!

The Wakanda Alliance who recently celebrated their 1 year Anniversarry on May 9th Invites you to Join them via Zoom this Saturday May 23 from 12-2:30 p.m. for comics, music and poetry!

It’s a virtual family event, to read, learn and unite; covering the final issue of the Wakanda Forever comic where The Dora Milaje call in The Avengers to help them stop Malice.

They will have focused discussion with Nicolalita Rodriguez, Visual Art Presentation by Deja Walker and Buffalo’s champion slam poet Ten Thousand spitting some heat.

RSVP via facebook and follow on Instagram @thewakandaalliance and chec them out on the web at www.thegalactictribe.org