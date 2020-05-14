Taking care of Yourself, Friends, and Family Can Help You Cope With Stress

Sourced from CDC

The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.

Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include

Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones

Changes in sleep or eating patterns

Difficulty sleeping or concentrating

Worsening of chronic health problems

Worsening of mental health conditions

Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs

How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people, and the community you live in.

People who may respond more strongly to the stress of a crisis include

Older people and people with chronic diseases who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

Children and teens

People who are helping with the response to COVID-19, like doctors, other health care providers, and first responders

People who have mental health conditions including problems with substance use

Aside From Taking Care of Yourself Helping others cope with their stress can also make your community stronger.

Ways to cope with stress