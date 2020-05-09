Six New Confirmed COVID-19 Symptoms You Should Know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added several new symptoms to its existing list of symptoms for COVID-19. The CDC-has long said that fever, cough and shortness of breath are indications that someone might have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It has now added six more conditions that may come with the disease .

For months, the CDC has understood fever, cough and shortness of breath as pretty easy indications that someone might have the disease caused by the coronavirus. It has now added six more conditions that may come with the disease: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

The symptoms usually appear within two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, says the CDC. It stresses “emergency warning signs” for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, and bluish lips or face. People with any of these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, the CDC says.

The coronavirus has proved highly contagious and potentially deadly, but a large majority of those who have it will show mild or no symptoms. The U.S. has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world, and it is still climbing. The number of deaths from the disease in the U.S. has surpassed the annual death toll for pneumonia and flu, according to the CDC.