Reverend Eugene Pierce   has been Elected Commander of American Legion Jesse Clipper Post No. 430  for 2020 -2021. 

Rev. Pierce previously served as Commander for 2013-2014.

“I am proud that my fellow-legionaries elected me again as Commander of the great Jesse Clipper Post No. 430 which was founded on Sept.16, 1916,” he said.

Other officers installed were : Adjutant, Henry W. Curtis III; Chaplain, Deacon Michael Davis; 1st Vice Commander, Kanasha Blue; 2nd Vice Commander, Richard Hill; 3rd Vice Commander, Irvin L. Bates; Sgt-at-Arms, Perry Civils; Assistant Sgt-at-Arms, Peter Stokes; Service Officer, Donald Paulk; Judge Advocate, Felton Davis; Compliance Officer, Elder Howard Patton; WWII Coordinator, Papa Paul Woods; Housing Committee Officer, Barbara Miller- Williams; Housing Committee Office, John J. Dziewit; Grave and Memorials Officer, Cheryl Coleman-Thomas; Communications Officer, Charles Everhart; Historian, George K. Arthur; Immediate Past Commander, Minister Paulette Woods.

Group photos of Officers are not available due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Finance Officer Agnes M. Young, having been elected for a two-year term, was not installed.

Installation was conducted by Pastor, Bishop Marion R. Richey of Daysprings Church of God of Prophecy.