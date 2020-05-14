Thursday, May 14, 2020
CODE19 Shelter at ECC Flickinger Providing People Experiencing Homelessness a Safe Place To Stay

If you or someone you know is experiencing Homelessness in WNY The Code-19 Shelter at ECC Flickinger Center  at 21 Oak Street, Buffalo is open 24/7 through the COVID-19 crisis to anyone who needs a safe place to stay.                                                                                                                                           The center serves WNY Code 19 and Code Blue21 emergencies at the Oak street location. Dial 211 or call 888-696-9211 for assistance.                                                                                             Eligibility is open to anyone in WNY who needs a safe place to stay.
The Intake Process is protocol to the current COVID-19 climate, you walk in and will be screened for symptoms of coronavirus or COVID-19 .

Currently Two Locations for CODE19  in the city Include:

  • ECC Flickinger Athletic Center, 21 Oak Street, Buffalo
  • *Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo, 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. during     Code-19, serving *Men Only.    

If you encounter individuals on the street or in need of a place to stay within this time frame, please direct them to the shelters. In addition, the NFTA has waived all fares during the crisis, so anyone in need of a ride to the shelter can currently get one by bus for free.

 For Updated info go to 211wny.org  

