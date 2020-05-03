Sherrie Barr Mack: President of the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners

Sherrie Barr Mack is the first woman of color to serve as president of the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners. She is currently co-founder and managing partner of The Mack Barr Group with her husband Demetrius Mack, a native of Buffalo, also works with the Export Import Bank of the United States to help increase the number of women of color involved in exporting.

Mrs. Mack was installed as head of the Association of Women business owners last year. She is a graduate of SUNY Albany’s Rockefeller Collee of Public Affairs and Policy.

