Higgins Announces Nearly $2.6 Million in Federal Funding to Help WNY Health Clinics Respond to COVID-19

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) has announced new federal resources to help federally qualified health clinics in Western New York respond to COVID-19. Three local clinics will receive a total of $2,589,795 in new emergency federal funding authorized by the House of Representatives. The awards are as follows:

•Neighborhood HealthCenter $915,515

•Community Health Center of Buffalo $875,375

•Jericho Road Ministries $798,905

TOTAL: $2,589,795

The three Health Centers operate clinics in Niagara Falls, Cheektowaga, Blasdell, Hamburg, Lockport and various sites in the City of Buffalo.