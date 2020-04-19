Sunday, April 19, 2020
Higgins Announces Nearly $2.6 Million in Federal Funding to Help WNY Health Clinics Respond to COVID-19

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) has  announced new federal resources to help federally qualified health clinics in Western New York respond to COVID-19. Three local clinics will receive a total of $2,589,795 in new emergency federal funding authorized by the House of Representatives. The awards are as follows: 

•Neighborhood HealthCenter                            $915,515      

•Community Health Center of Buffalo             $875,375 

•Jericho Road Ministries                                     $798,905

TOTAL: $2,589,795                                                     

The three Health Centers operate clinics in Niagara Falls, Cheektowaga, Blasdell, Hamburg, Lockport and various sites in the City of Buffalo. 

