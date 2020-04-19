Dr. Ansari Named Chair of State Community Health Care Association

Members of The Community Health Care Association of New York State (CHCANYS) named LaVonne Ansari, Ph.D., as their new board chair on March 1. Dr. Ansari is currently the CEO/Executive Director of the Community Health Center of Buffalo. She addressed the hundreds of advocates gathered in Albany March 2 at the CHCATYS annual Advocacy Day, reminding them that community health centers deserve the funding they are requesting.

Dr. Ansari is known for her advocacy work in the areas of health education and human rights. She is an experienced educator, administrator, recreation therapist and manager with more than 20 years combined experience in the areas of equal employment opportunity/affirmative action compliance; workforce development, higher education; and community based health care and hospital administration. She along with the newly elected board members will serve two-year terms ending in 2022.