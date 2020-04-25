After Significant Pressure from Chairwoman Baskin Erie County Partners with Kaleida Health Opening COVID-19 Testing Sight on Buffalo’s East Side

Kaleida Health today announced that it has expanded its laboratory testing capability for COVID-19, adding a third clinic, this time on the East Side of Buffalo, which has seen significant growth in the number of positive coronavirus cases.

The additional testing site, Leroy Coles Library 1187 East Delevan Avenue, opens tomorrow (Friday, April 24, 2020). The Library is located in zip code 14215, which currently has the highest number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

All individuals must have an appointment to receive a test as the clinic cannot accommodate unscheduled testing. Individuals can schedule a test by calling (716) 859-3222 and should have a prescription from their primary care provider to get tested if possible.

The Coles Library site will initially be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Kaleida Health will consider adding more hours and/or more nurses as testing demand escalates.

Those that are in need of a COVID-19 test (symptomatic with fever >100, cough, shortness of breath), can call Kaleida Health’s hotline number (716-859-3222) to review their symptoms and be scheduled for a test over the phone.

Test results can be returned in about 48-72 hours through the ordering healthcare provider.

If individuals do not have a healthcare provider in which to obtain a prescription for testing, they can still follow this process, but their results will be communicated via the Erie County Department of Health. At that time, information about primary care physicians in the area who are currently accepting new patients will be shared with these individuals.



The sight is being opened in conjunction with the African American Health Disparities Task Force, County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Department of Health, Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin, Mayor Byron Brown, City of Buffalo and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

“I want to thank Kaleida Health and the City of Buffalo and local physicians and faith leaders for partnering with Erie County on this new testing location,” said Erie County Legislature Chair April N. M. Baskin. “Residents of the East Side have been heavily impacted by COVID-19, and it is reassuring that our community will have a testing site that is accessible.”

Mary Jean Jakubowski, director Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, concluded by saying, “It is an honor to be a part of this collaborative effort. Libraries are community. Making the Leroy R. Coles, Jr. Branch Library available to be a site for this very important and much needed testing is simply the Library doing what it can in the fight against COVID-19. We are grateful for and thank all those on the front lines.”

The Kaleida Health Laboratories team has analyzed over 4,700 COVID-19 tests year to date.

In mid-March, dozens of tests a day were analyzed, but now, the labs have the capacity to process nearly 500 tests a day.

For testing questions, the Kaleida Health Coronavirus Hotline remains open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. at (716) 859-3222 or visit www.kaleidahealth.org.