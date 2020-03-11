Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church Celebrates the Retirement of Reverend Dr. John T. Hilliard

The Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church Family Will Celebrate the Retirement (48 years of service) of our Pastor, Reverend Dr. John T. Hilliard.

We cordially invite you to join us in this joyous occasion with a banquet on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Grapevine Banquet Facilities, 333 Dick Road, Depew, New York.

The cost is $60.00 per person or $100.00 per couple, which includes his gift, and $15.00 for children under 10 years old.

Please make checks payable to H.P.B.C. you can mail checks to Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14211.

To make reservations please contact Ms. R. Michele Palmer at (716) 440-1984 or Natalie Wills at (716) 884-3511.

Please leave a message with your name, phone number and the number of tickets you would like to reserve.