Five Outstanding Rochester “Social Media Influencers”

pictured l/r (Chaz Bruce, Danielle Ponder, Martina Anto-Ocra, Shawn Dunwoody and far right square is Joel James)

Five outstanding Rochester area residents have been featured by the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. They were featured as following:

•Danielle Ponder , an extraordinary musician/singer, attorney, professor and performer. She is expected to release her second album in June. Follow her @daniellepondermusic

•Joel James actor stand up comedian and John Marshall High School grad; last year featured in Kevin Hart’s” Hart of the City” Comedy Central Show. Currently resides in Tampa. Fans and followers on Facebook Instagram and his You tube channel Known by the handle @joeljamescomedy

•Martina Anto-Ocrah, mother, wife humorist assistant professor and blogger. A native of Ghana and former Buffalo resident, now lives with family in Rochester. Follow her on Facebook How is this ‘Normal’?

•Shawn Dunwoody, talented artist, muralist. Instagram followers Dunwoody (@shawndunwoody)

•Chaz Bruce, educator and John Marshal High School graduate. Social media platform TikTok

More than 2.8 million TikTok followers (@chazbruce0 on TikTok and @chazbruce20 on Insta-gram), and has popularized the hashtag #brucegang.