Filmmaker Dug Ruffin Returns with New Film Project “67 Buffalo Uprising”

Buffalo’s own Filmmaker Doug Ruffin returns home for the screening of his latest film entitled “67: Buffalo Uprising”. The film is a one hour film exploring Buffalo’s three day urban uprising during the long hot summer of 1967, using found and archival footage and interviews that Ruffin has been putting together since 2019 . The screening event will take place from 7-9p.m. on Friday March 13th at Buffalo State College, 230 Upton Hall.

Doug will be there in person for discussion following the film. The event is free and open to the public. It is co-sponsored by the Buffalo State College Communication Department and the WNY Peace Center. Special Thanks to funding from the Buffalo State Faculty Student Association.