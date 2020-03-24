Beyond COVID-19: Tips for Health & Longivity

Compiled by @blackgirlsjuice716 for Challenger Community News

Using preventative measures that can possibly assist you with improving your immunity and overall health could be the best thing you can do for yourself not just during this time of widespread pandemic and flu, virus and disease but year-round and for the rest of your healthy life. (this is not a list of cures)

Fluids: Clean water, or enhanced water you can make at home like lemon water, lime water, cucumber/mint water, ginger water, coconut water. Fresh pressed juices if you have a juicer like celery juice, orange juice, tomato juice, cucumber juice.

Herbal Teas: Filled with natural vitamin c, plus soothing calming and refreshing while you strengthen your system like hibiscus, rose hips, green tea, chamomile, raspberry leaf, And teas you can make with herbs and spices like ginger, star anise, thyme tea, saffron, and turmeric.

Antiviral, Anti-inflammatory Supplements and Vitamins: Include vitamin B-12, vitamin C, Zinc, (if you can get the liquid form that assimilates even better in the body) lemon balm, oil of oregano, cats claw, spirulina, mullein leaf, L-lysine, golden seal, raw honey, elderberry syrup, licorice root, ginger root, red clover, and clove.

Vegetables: Consume powerful vitamin and mineral packed veggies like broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, spinach, red onions, garlic, parsley, cilantro, celery, shiitake mushrooms, artichoke, potatoes, yams, bell peppers, asparagus, greens like collards, kale, romaine, leafy green and red leaf lettuce, sprouts, etc.

Fruits: Eat plenty of antioxidant fruits like red apples, bananas, papaya, kiwi, red and green grapes, lemons, limes, oranges, mangoes, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and wild blueberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, and melons.

Honey: Honey is a miracle food and raw honey is even better. It acts as an anti-bacterial, has anti-fungal properties, acts as an antioxidant, a nutrient powerhouse, helps digestive issues, soothes sore throat. Add a little it to your teas, enhanced waters and as a replacement to sugar.

Foods to Reduce and Avoid that weaken your Immunity:

All dairy products including eggs, milk, cheese, butter, creams, ice cream any direct or indirect by-product of any dairy product.

Sugar: Bacteria and virus thrive on sugar because it’s their only source of energy. Stay away from sugar and sweet snacks like surgery pastries, cookies, sodas and all foods that are not naturally sweet.

Fats: like most oils, some nuts and nut butters, fried foods, soy and some meats high in fat. (However healthy fats are ok in moderation like avocado’s, seeds and nuts like walnuts, cashews and almonds, coconut, olive oil and coconut oil.)

Alcohol: weakens the immune system and makes body more susceptible to disease and infection.