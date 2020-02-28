Ma’at Law Academy A Wealth of Information About Criminal Law and More

On Saturday, February 22 from noon the 2 p.m. at the CAO Rafi Greene Center people of the community attended The Ma’at Law Academy discussion on Criminal Law with Attorney Craig D. Carson will take place.

The family friendly allowed youth to earn four community service hours for participating in the discussion where law professionals (Black police officers, Black attorneys, Black Judges etc.) also joined in the discussion.

Participants learned about the Maat Law Academy, the principals of Ma’at as well engaged in a robust discussion on Criminal Law. There was Black History quiz along with raffles and prizes. In addition, team building exercises with youth and adults acting out law scenarios as a self-defense lesson and what to do if you are stopped by a police officer. The rules when filming a police officer are were also taught. .

Attorney Carson was raised in the diverse and rich cultural climate of the 19th Ward section of Rochester, N.Y. He attended Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, graduating in 2006 with a bachelor of the arts in Communications and a minor in Psychology. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Carson, who considers himself “ The People’s Advocate,” attended Ohio Northern University and obtained his Juris Doctorate in 2009.