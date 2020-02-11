Dr. Manning is a History-Maker at Buffalo Creek Charter

Buffalo Creek Academy, one of the newest approved charter schools opening in the Buffalo area, is set to open their doors in August of 2020 to 112 students. The mission of the school is to prepare 5th through 12th grade students to graduate from college and positively impact our community. During the inaugural year of operation, Buffalo Creek Academy will serve 5th and 6th grade students. Last year it was the only charter school to gain charter approval from the SUNY Charter Schools Institute for the 2020-2021 school year.

Buffalo Creek Academy’s Executive Director, Dr. Christopher Ralph Manning is the founder of the school. Dr. Manning was a 2018 fellow of Building Excellent Schools. The BES Fellowship has a track record of producing school founders and leaders of high performing schools. Dr. Manning will make history in Buffalo being the first African American male to found and lead a charter school within the City of Buffalo. He has a plethora of experience in the field of education which includes founding and leading private schools outside of the country. Joining Dr. Manning at Buffalo Creek will be two Buffalo natives – Michael Broderick will join the School Leadership team as Director of Operation. Mr. Broderick has experience as an administrator at a local charter school as well as private school experience. Nathaniel W. Barnes will also join the School Leadership Team as Director of Curriculum and Instruction. Mr. Barnes’ experience includes leading a local charter school as well as Instructional coaching and several years of teaching which includes Buffalo Public Schools.

According to the school’s charter, some of the components that makes the school innovative and intentional is the focus on “community engagement.” Buffalo Creek students will be active in their community. To maximize learning and ensure academic success, Buffalo Creek Academy will offer an extended school year and school day.

Buffalo Creek Academy is currently accepting interest forms in their temporary main office located in the Delavan-Grider Community Center. The community will be able to officially apply for admission during the beginning of 2020.

On Thursday, February 13, Buffalo Creek Academy will host a luncheon event at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, 988 East Delavan Ave. from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m.