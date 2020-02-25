Black Tie For Black History Extravaganza Names 2020 Awardees

For the 12th consecutive year, The Black Tie for Black History Extravaganza will bring the city’s Black History Month celebration to a classy and fitting close by honoring outstanding people in the community’

The much anticipated event will take place on Friday, February 28 from 7 – 11 p.m. at the Metropolitan Entertainment Complex, 1670 Main Street.

“These are people who make a difference…people who are doing things under the radar,” said founder and promoter Marnetta Malcolm. “We invite the community to come out to the event and learn just how fantastic they are. We want people to come out and feel the love!

The 2020 Black Tie for Back History honorees are:

•Jason Rowe: Bishop Timon Head Varsity Basketball Coach, Assistant Athletic Director

•Brenda Calhoun: Calhoun Insurance Agency, Onxy Global Group President and Founder

•Dorothy Wagstaff: Owner, Princess Photography Author, ‘Dam Girl!! But God’

•Felicia Stanley: Best Self Behavioral Health – The Lighthouse Women’s Residence Family Specialist and Trauma Therapist, No Wounds Untreated Inc., Co-founder and Executive Director

•Don Patterson: Director, Buffalo State College Upward Bound Program, NYS Golden Glove President, USA Boxing Niagara District President

•Keyon Lee: No Wounds Untreated Inc. Co-Founder and Board President, Best-selling author, “Tears Of Our Children”

“All our honorees are doing fantastic things,” Marnetta continued. “They have made an impact. We want people to come out and hear their stories!”

Marnetta, came up with the idea of “Black Tie For Black History” in 2007 along with her friend Gregory Prachett.

A former radio sales promoter and marketing executive, she promotes and organizes the yearly event and remains passionate about continuing to make it happen because, as she says, “people making a difference in the community should always be recognized.

Tickets are $30 and are available at Doris Records. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Big Poppa and DJ Papa Trini. Net proceeds will benefit NICYO.

“It’s a well-attended affair,” concluded Marnetta. “But it’s not your traditional award ceremony – it’s a party with a purpose! The event is being sponsored by Dr. Catherine Collins, CASNY, Geneva’s Auto, Camellia Foods, Ron Walker MVP, AM 1400, Power 96.5, The Challenger Community News, American Commodore Tuxedo and the Urban Chamber of Commerce