WNY Latino Community Mobilizes to Aid  Puerto Rico 

Western New York Latino Leaders have come together, once again, to create the PR Earthquake Relief Fund.

The group first united in 2017 as the Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria Relief Fund, and provided disaster relief to Puerto Rico and emergency assistance to 1,238 hurricane survivors in Western New York.

The PRERF has also begun coordinating services and resomces locally for earthquake survivors who are evacuating and presenting in WNY. They are in need of new and gently used household supplies, kitchen items, linens, clothing, coats, boots, personal care products and food. Some funds collected may also support this local effort.

The earthquakes in Puerto Rico began on December 28, 2019, followed by hundreds of smaller earthquakes and aftershocks. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit on January 7, 2020 leaving the residents without power or water. Many of the houses, schools, hospitals and other struct1ues in the southern part of the island were destroyed. They are asking Western New York to come together once again to help Puerto Rico!

Cash donations can be made via A bank account, managed through the Belle Center, has been established at M & T Bank. Tax-deductible donation checks may be made payable to:

PR Earthquake Relief Fund c/o The Belle Center 104 Maryland St. Buffalo 14201

Donations of food clothing. household items, linens, and personal care items can be taken to: Ladies of Charity -1122 Broadway Avenue, Buffalo NY 14212 (716) 895-4001 from 10am and 3pm on weekdays as well as the first Saturday of the month. 14212 (716) 895-4001 from 10a.m. and 3p.m. on weekdays as well as the first Saturday of the month.