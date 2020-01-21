MLK Celebrations and Events Buffalo NY

Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Program Sunday January 19 at Kleinhans

The Concerned Citizens Following The Dream Committee will present the Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program on Sunday January 19 at 7 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Kleinhans will come alive as we celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy with music, speech, song and dance. The theme is “ A Journey Traveled By Many, A Dream Living In All.” The vision is to continue to help build and sustain an opportunity to educate our youths about Dr. King and his works, while helping them to believe that they too, can do greater things than what he did.

Performers will include the Larry Salter Orchestra, Bessie Patterson and the City Wide Choir, The African Cultural Center Dancers, Psalmist Kimera Lattimore, Elim Christian Fellowship Choir, Miss Barbara’s School of Dance, Destiny Church Choir and others.

Twelve persons in the Buffalo/Niagara area will be honored with a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award. Awardees are: Madeline Scott, John Baker, Judge E. Jeanette Ogden, Bishop T. Anthony Bronner, Nadia S. Pizarro, Sababu Norris, Linda Pellegrino, Rabbi Jonathan Freirich, Officer Kimberly Beaty, Patricia Bozeman, Valeria Cray and Samuel Radford. All youths in attendance, up to 25 years of age will also be honored on stage. This event is free to the public sponsored in part by: M&T Bank, Wegman’s Food, Councilman Ulysees Wingo, Councilman Darius Pridgen, Councilman Rasheed Wyatt, Senator Tim Kennedy, Mayor Byron Brown, Lombardo Funeral Home, ConnectLife, Catholic Health, Community Health Center, ECMC Medical Center, Buffalo Teacher’s Federation Inc. and the African Cultural Center. Bessie Patterson is the Coordinator.

Dr. MLK Breakfast Save-the Date! The 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Breakfast, hosted by New Hope Baptist Church Christian Education Scholarship Committee will be held on Monday, January 20 at 8:30 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. This year’s Keynote speaker is Reverend Dr. Glenda Hodges Esq. from Clinton, MD. Tickets are $40 per person. For additional information contact New Hope Baptist Church at 883-0821 or the program Chair, Retta Billingslea at (716) 835-4737.

Trinity to Host a King “Community Celebration” Trinity Baptist Church, 1366 South Avenue in Niagara Falls, will host a Rev Dr .Martin Luther King Jr “COMMUNITY” Celebration Sunday, January 19 at 3:30 p.m. The theme: is “Holding On to The Dream” Rev. Dr. Jimmie Hardaway, Jr. will be the speaker. For more information contact: Sis Darlene Johns 716-579-3219.

Mayor Brown to Keynote Macedonia Baptist First Annual Dr. MLK, Jr. Memorial Sunday Service The Honorable Mayor Byron Brown will be the guest speaker at The Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church during its First Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Sunday Service on January 19 at 11 a.m. Macedonia is located at 237 East North St. where the Rev. Julian Armand Cook is Pastor. The community is invited to attend.

Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Program

The 15th Annual Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier’s Martin Luther King, Jr. program will be held Sunday, January 19 at 3 p.m. at the Buffalo History Museum, I Museum Court.

The Speaker will be Dr. Gretchen Sullivan Sorin who will speak on “The Real Green Book.” Dr. Sorin is Director and Distinguished Service Professor at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, a training program for museum curators, educators, and directors that is part of the State University of New York College at Oneonta. She is also a Fellow of the New York Academy of Historians.

The co-sponsors for the event are Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Rho Lambda Chapter and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. This event is free and open to the public.

*Buffalo United Front, Inc. Martin Luther King Jr. Winter Fun Fest “Kids Fun Day”, F.A.T.H.E.R.S. Toy gun Exchange, FREE EVENT, Monday, January 20, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Delavan Grider Community Center. Bring canned good food item to donate.

*Re-dedication Service of the Bust in MLK Jr. Park and Grand Opening of the Permanent “Making of a Monument” Exhibit Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18. 716-884-4333)

*Celebrate King Day in the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor

*Celebrate our history on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor on Monday, January 20 . Free tours at each site available at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Just come at appointed times to any of the sites. No phone calls or reservations necessary on this day.

•Nash House Museum

36 Nash Street

•Michigan Street Baptist Church

511 Michigan Avenue

•Colored Musicians Club Museum

145 Broadway Avenue

•WUFO Radio Archives

143 Broadway

*Downtown Library to Host 42nd Annual Celebration Honoring Dr. King. at the downtown Central Library Thursday, January 16 from noon to 1 p.m.. Led by Hon. Clifford Bell, the event will feature remarks by public officials, storytelling by Sharon Holley, and a drumming performance by Daughters of Creative Sound . All are welcome!

