Rochester Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “

Annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King : “Keeping The Dream Alive

First Community Interfaith Institute Inc. will hold its 49th annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on January 19, at 4:00 p.m. at its headquarters, 219 Hamilton Street, Rochester, NY. Dr. King would have been 91 years old if he had not been assassinated on April 4, 1968 as he stood on a balcony at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

The keynote speaker for this year’s King commemoration is the Honorable Malik D Evans, Rochester City Council member-at-large and son of Institute founder, the late Minister Lawrance Lee Evans. Councilman Evans’ address will be “Keeping the Dream Alive.”

Dr. King’s charisma and his incompatibility with injustice projected him on the world stage as a leader of nonviolence and economic justice. So come and celebrate the real King at a real place that teaches real facts to real people. First Community Interfaith Institute Inc, a teaching church, was one of the first organizations in Rochester to honor Dr King annually, long before it became a federal holiday. “Keeping the Dream Alive” will demonstrate that we must continue to work toward the goals that Dr King wanted to accomplish almost sixty years ago.

MLK Day Community-Wide Celebration

The Martin Luther King community celebration, sponsored by the Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, takes place on Monday, January 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs Street, Rochester.

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Justice Karen Bailey Turner, a county court judge, will present the keynote address at the 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. sponsored by 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. The event will celebrate King’s legacy with poetry, song, and dance Monday, January 20 from 11:30a.m. to 12:30p.m. at the School of Medicine and Dentistry, Whipple Auditorium,415 Elmwood Ave, Rochester.

Princeton U. Professor, Author, to Deliver Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Address

Eddie Glaude Jr., a professor of religion and African American studies at Princeton University, will deliver the University of Rochester’s 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Address on Friday, January 24 from 6-7 p.m. in Strong Auditorium, 417 Alumni Road.

Glaude, who holds the title of James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor, is chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton and is the former president of the American Academy of Religion. Both an accomplished scholar and a dedicated public intellectual, he is the author of several monographs on religion and philosophy, and has also written in the New York Times and Time magazine and appeared on Meet the Press, CNN, and MSNBC.

His next book, Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own, will be released in April by Crown Publishing Group, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House.

The MLK Commemorative Address was instituted in 2001 to promote diversity, freedom, civil rights, and social justice. It’s co-sponsored by the Office of the President and the Office of Minority Student Affairs.