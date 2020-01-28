A TRIBUTE TO WILLIE JUDSON JR.

During a beautiful tribute to Willie Judson Jr. in December at the African American Cultural Center, produced and performed by his family and close friends (photos above), the Willie Judson Jr. Scholarship was announced. The family expressed “heart felt love and gratitude” for the ”shower of support” poured into the Willie Judson Leadership Scholarship, in celebration of the late actor, director, mentor and community leader who transitioned on March 25, 2019. Judson, an amazingly talented act

or, was a theatrical powerhouse. He co-founded the People of Drama Acting Ensemble, wrote and produced numerous original plays and formerly served as the Arts Director/Coordinator for the Friendship House Theatre and Arts Development Center. He also worked as the Drama Director for the New York State Division of Youth at the African American Cultural Center (AACC). Active in the community, he was a graduate of East High school and attended Buffalo State College and Daemen College where he studied drama and history. He and his lovely wife Mae Judson, were married for nearly 46 years.

“We will move forward in Power,” a statement from the family declared, “ supporting graduating seniors who share his passion for art and social activism. This scholarship specifically looks to recognize young people whose point of views may challenge or counter normative standards. Such students are often overlooked. This award is not for the students that do ‘everything right,’ but rather ask how can matters be made right? ”

If you would like to donate to the Willie Judson Leadership Scholarship, please send your donation to: Venmo: @Chanon-Judson-Johnson or Paypal: www.paypal.me/CheritaJ