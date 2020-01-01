Annual MLK Celebration Awardees

The Concerned Citizens Following The Dream Committee will present the Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program on Sunday January 19 at 7 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Kleinhans will come alive as we celebrate Dr. King’s life and legacy with music, speech, song and dance. The theme is “ A Journey Traveled By Many, A Dream Living In All.” The vision is to continue to help build and sustain an opportunity to educate our youths about Dr. King and his works, while helping them to believe that they too, can do greater things than what he did.

Performers will include the Larry Salter Orchestra, Bessie Patterson and the City Wide Choir, The African Cultural Center Dancers, Psalmist Kimera Lattimore, Elim Christian Fellowship Choir, Miss Barbara’s School of Dance, Destiny Church Choir and others.

Twelve persons in the Buffalo/Niagara area will be honored with a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award. Awardees are: Madeline Scott, John Baker, Judge E. Jeanette Ogden, Bishop T. Anthony Bronner, Nadia S. Pizarro, Sababu Norris, Linda Pellegrino, Rabbi Jonathan Freirich, Officer Kimberly Beaty, Patricia Bozeman, Valeria Cray and Samuel Radford. All youths in attendance, up to 25 years of age will also be honored on stage.

This event is free to the public sponsored in part by: M&T Bank, Wegman’s Food, Councilman Ulysees Wingo, Councilman Darius Pridgen, Councilman Rasheed Wyatt, Senator Tim Kennedy, Mayor Byron Brown, Lombardo Funeral Home, ConnectLife, Catholic Health, Community Health Center, ECMC Medical Center, Buffalo Teacher’s Federation Inc. and the African Cultural Center. Bessie Patterson is the Coordinator.